AP names Adam Schreck as its new Asia-Pacific News Director

NEW YORK — Adam Schreck, a veteran foreign correspondent and news leader who has covered conflict from Iraq to Afghanistan, as well as international affairs and business news, has been named Asia-Pacific news director at The Associated Press.

The appointment was announced Wednesday by Ian Phillips, AP's deputy managing editor and vice-president for international news.

Based at AP's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Bangkok, Schreck will lead a team of video journalists, text reporters and photographers in a region spanning more than two dozen countries from India to China and across the South Pacific. He will also oversee regional text and photo editing desks in Bangkok and Tokyo, and video coverage of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

"Adam has been a pioneer in efforts to integrate AP's text, video and photo coverage and brings great leadership qualities to a critically important region," Phillips said. "He will guarantee that AP's diverse customer set is getting the fastest, most accurate and most in-depth work possible."

Schreck, 42, has extensive experience covering war and conflict, and in 2016 led a multi-format team in northern Iraq covering the start of the battle to retake Mosul from Islamic State militants.

He has worked from more than 20 countries, including from Iran during that country's presidential elections last year.

Schreck joined AP's business news department in 2007 in New York, covering energy, airlines and corporate news. A year later, he was named as a correspondent in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, responsible for business news coverage across the Gulf region.

He was appointed bureau chief in Iraq in 2012, reporting from the country during a period of violent unrest following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

He was named news director of the Gulf region in 2015. His appointment coincided with AP's launch of its premium "Middle East Extra" video service, developed to meet the demand for deeper regional coverage for broadcast and digital clients.

A native of Bourbonnais, Illinois, Schreck graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 1998 and earned a master's degree from the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 2007. He is the recipient of the school's 2006 Atwater Prize, awarded in part for his reporting work from Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina.

