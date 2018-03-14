Blimp tows water skier across Southern California lake
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. — Yes, that was a blimp towing a water skier across the surface of a Southern California lake.
The Press-Enterprise reports the blimp towed skier Kari McCollum for 6.9 miles (11.1
The newspaper says that's a new record, according to Philip Robertson, an adjudicator with Guinness World Records.
The old mark for a water skier being towed by a blimp or airship was nearly 5 miles (8
The companies sponsoring the event included T-Mobile and AirSign, an aerial advertising company.
Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com
