Body of wife of Nobel-winning professor found at landfill

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Authorities in northern Illinois are investigating the death of the wife of a Nobel Prize winning chemistry professor whose body was found at a landfill hours after the couple were reported missing in Indiana.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies found 80-year-old Sumire Negishi's body and the couple's car Tuesday at Orchard Hills Landfill outside Rockford shortly after they found 82-year-old Ei-ichi Negishi walking nearby.

The sheriff's department says foul play is not suspected, but wouldn't discuss autopsy results. The release says the husband is hospitalized.