Bolivia: 6 prisoners killed in clashes with police

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Authorities say six prisoners have been killed during clashes with police at Bolivia's notorious Palmasola prison.

National police Col. Faustino Mendoza says the prisoners died in crossfire during a gunbattle with police that began early Wednesday.

More than 2,000 police officers were deployed in the operation that was assisted by helicopters.

Mendoza says that police seized weapons, equipment to distill alcohol, marijuana plants and other drugs from the section that houses the most dangerous criminals.

Bolivia's largest prison houses about 9,000 inmates outside Santa Cruz, about 335 miles (540 kilometres ) east of the capital of La Paz.