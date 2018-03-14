California veterans program closing after fatal shootings

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — A California mental health program where a combat veteran killed three workers is closing.

The Pathway Home board of directors announced Wednesday it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the California Veterans Home in Yountville.

Pathway counselled veterans with post-traumatic stress syndrome and brain injuries sustained in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Authorities say Albert Wong fatally shot two Pathway therapists and the program's director on Friday. The 36-year-old Wong had recently been expelled from the in-patient program. He was also found dead.