California veterans program closing after fatal shootings
A
A
Share via Email
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. — A California mental health program where a combat veteran killed three workers is closing.
The Pathway Home board of directors announced Wednesday it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the California Veterans Home in Yountville.
Pathway
Authorities say Albert Wong fatally shot two Pathway therapists and the program's director on Friday. The 36-year-old Wong had recently been expelled from the in-patient program. He was also found dead.
Pathway was housed in a building on the campus of the country's largest veteran's home. Pathway spokesman Larry Kamer said the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and local nonprofits will now help veterans enrolled in the program.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Toronto police say Dwayne Vidal, 31, shot dead on his way home from work
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads