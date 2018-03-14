Company: Investigation at plant may be related to emissions

HOPEWELL, Va. — The owner of a Virginia chemical plant under investigation by state and federal authorities says the probe appears to be related to the facility's air emissions and compliance with a 2013 environmental settlement.

AdvanSix made the comments in a statement Wednesday that also said authorities executed a search warrant and served a subpoena at its Hopewell facility a day earlier.

A spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has said the Environmental Protection Agency is leading a criminal environmental investigation at the plant.

An EPA spokeswoman said she couldn't provide further details Wednesday.