EU Parliament adopts Brexit resolution to press Britain

BRUSSELS — The European Union's legislature has adopted a resolution on Brexit that seeks to put further pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May during her negotiations to leave the bloc.

The EU Parliament approved — by 544 votes for, 110 against and 51 exemptions — a text that says Britain should, among other things, not be able to cherry-pick benefits of the EU market in any agreement on future relations.

The legislature is not directly involved in the negotiations but will have to approve any Brexit deal.