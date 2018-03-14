EU to limit visas if countries refuse to take back migrants

BRUSSELS — The European Union is moving to punish countries that refuse to take back their nationals who enter Europe without authorization by restricting visas for their diplomats.

EU countries only send back around half of migrants denied visas, often because the migrants have lost or destroyed their ID documents and it's difficult to establish their nationality. Fake ID is also often used.

France, for example, is angered that Mali routinely refuses to take back people that Paris insists are from there.

The EU's executive Commission announced Wednesday that it has "a new mechanism to trigger stricter conditions for processing visas when a partner country does not co-operate sufficiently."