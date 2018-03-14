Ex-No. 2 FBI official may face firing ahead of retirement
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is reviewing a recommendation that it fire former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe ahead of his forthcoming retirement.
That's according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal disciplinary process.
The recommendation was made by the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility and sent to the Justice Department.
The person said McCabe is suspected of misleading internal investigators about a media leak, an allegation he denies.
President Donald Trump has frequently criticized McCabe, seeing him as biased against his administration.
McCabe did not return a reporter's call seeking comment. He is due to retire Sunday.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said there "are no personnel announcements at this time"
The New York Times first reported the recommendation.
