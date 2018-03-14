Ex-Trump campaign chairman asks judge to dismiss charges
A
A
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman asked a federal judge Wednesday to dismiss some of the criminal charges he faces related to his foreign lobbying work on behalf of Ukrainian interests.
In a series of motions, attorneys for Paul Manafort attacked the case brought against him in Washington, arguing that special counsel Robert Mueller exceeded his authority to prosecute Manafort on criminal charges that date back more than a decade. The arguments largely mimic a civil suit Manafort filed earlier this year.
The filings were the first volley from the
Manafort's lawyers argue that Mueller shouldn't be allowed to prosecute him since the allegations in the indictment predate the 2016 presidential election. Mueller was appointed to investigate potential
In their motion to dismiss, the
"The original and superseding indictments do not focus in the slightest on alleged
Instead, the lawyers say, the indictments are focused on foreign consulting work that ended in 2014 and on years-old bank accounts and tax filings that have no connection to either the Trump campaign or the Russian government.
Lawyers for the Justice Department, which represents Mueller's office in the civil suit, have argued that Mueller is well within his authority. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller's investigation, has also expressed support for Mueller's investigation, saying it is being carried out properly.
In a separate motion filed Wednesday, Manafort also asks U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson to dismiss one of two charges against him, saying they accuse him of the same crime of making false statements on forms he filed with the Justice Department's Foreign Agents Registration Act unit.
Manafort's attorneys argue that allowing both charges to go forward would violate his Fifth Amendment protection from double jeopardy.
Manafort faces a separate indictment in Virginia that accuses him of tax evasion and bank fraud. Motions to dismiss are commonly filed in criminal cases but very rarely granted.
