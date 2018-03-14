FBI: Ex-aide to US Rep Bob Brady target in murder-for-hire
PHILADELPHIA — Federal authorities say a former political consultant to U.S. Rep. Bob Brady of Pennsylvania was the target of a murder-for-hire plot in connection with a corruption investigation in Arkansas and Missouri.
Court documents filed Monday in Missouri show 56-year-old Milton Cranford tried to hire a hit man to kill 62-year-old Donald Jones. Authorities say Jones was targeted because Cranston was afraid he would be implicated in a $1 million bribery scheme involving a Missouri
Cranford, an Arkansas lobbyist, was arrested last month with a .45-
Cranford's attorney denies the accusations, calling them "mischaracterizations" from "highly questionable sources."
Prosecutors say charges related to the alleged murder plot are likely forthcoming, pending the result of the ongoing investigation.
