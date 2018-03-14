FBI official: 'We clearly should have done more'
WASHINGTON — The deputy director of the FBI says the agency could have and should have done more to investigate information it received prior to last month's massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, David Bowdich said authorities will never know if any investigative work would have prevented the shooting, "but we clearly should have done more."
The FBI has acknowledged it receive separate tips related to the accused shooter, Nikolas Cruz.
Bowdich says the tips occurred on September 25, 2017 and on Jan. 5. He says he doesn't know why the "very explicit" tip from Jan. 5 was not forwarded to local law enforcement.
Bowdich says the FBI "will not hide" from its mistakes.
