FedEx investing $1 billion to modernize Tennessee hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx says it is investing more than $1 billion to modernize its Tennessee hub, in a move the shipping giant says will improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.

FedEx Corp. Chairman and CEO Fred W. Smith and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam made the announcement Wednesday while standing in front of a FedEx airplane on the tarmac of a private terminal near Memphis International Airport.

The company says the project will include construction of a new sorting facility and a bulk truck loading building. A new area will be constructed to improve handling of oversize shipments that have increased with the growth of internet commerce.