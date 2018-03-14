Former President Obama picks Michigan State, UConn in NCAAs
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama has picked his NCAA Tournament brackets, and he has Michigan State winning the men's title and — no surprises — UConn winning the women's championship.
Obama has the Spartans beating Bucknell, Syracuse, Duke, and top-seeded Kansas to reach the Final Four along with defending national champion North Carolina, Villanova, and Virginia. Then he has Michigan State topping Villanova in the national semifinals and Virginia, the tournament's top seed, for the national championship.
On the women's side, Obama has the unbeaten Huskies, the overall No. 1 seed, defeating Saint Francis, Quinnipiac, Duke, and South Carolina to reach the Final Four along with Louisville, Notre Dame and Mississippi State. UConn beats longtime rival Notre Dame in the national semifinals and Mississippi State for the title.
The picks were posted Wednesday on the Obama Foundation's
It's unclear whether President Donald Trump will fill out a bracket. He declined an invitation last year from ESPN to do so on-air, as Obama did during his presidency.
