Fugitive ex-president of Catalonia to visit Switzerland
A
A
Share via Email
GENEVA — The Swiss Foreign Ministry says Carles Puigdemont, the fugitive ex-president of the restive Spanish region of Catalonia, is heading to Switzerland for a private visit.
The ministry said Wednesday that Puigdemont is due in Geneva after accepting an invitation from the International Film Festival and the Forum on Human Rights.
He is expected to participate in a debate on Sunday on "self-determination."
The ministry reiterated that the question of Catalan independence is "an internal matter for Spain" and that Puigdemont was free to travel to Switzerland under Schengen-zone rules, which permits visa-free travel for many Europeans.
Puigdemont is wanted for questioning by Spanish authorities over his role in the region's independence drive last year.
The sister of Spanish king Felipe VI, Princess Christina, has a home in Geneva.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard