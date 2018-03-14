Future of Pikes Peak Cog Railway in Colorado is uncertain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officials say they are unsure of whether a popular Colorado Springs tourist attraction currently closed for maintenance will reopen again.

The Gazette reports the Pikes Peak Cog Railway, which takes riders up to see breathtaking views from the summit of Pikes Peak, has drawn tourists to the area for more than a century.

Broadmoor hotel President and CEO Jack Damioli said Tuesday that the railway will not reopen this spring and could remain closed for up to three years while its owner determines its fate.

Damioli says possible options include a complete closure or a complete rebuild or replacement of the engines, cars, track and potentially the depot.

Damioli says they will need to talk with all stakeholders before making a final decision.

