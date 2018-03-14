German parliament meets to elect Merkel for 4th term
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's parliament is meeting to elect Angela Merkel for a fourth term as chancellor, ending nearly six months of political drift in Europe's biggest economy.
Merkel needs the support of a majority of all lawmakers to be re-elected on Wednesday, meaning that she has to win at least 355 votes. The coalition of her conservative Christian Democratic Union, its Bavaria-only sister party, the Christian Social Union and the
The same parties have governed for the past four years but Wednesday's parliamentary vote comes 171 days — nearly double the previous record — after September's election, in which they all lost significant ground. The Social Democrats initially planned to go into opposition.
Merkel will head a much-changed new Cabinet.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report
-
Canada's millennials are going vegan or vegetarian at 'mind-blowing' rates: Poll
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Olympic gold medallist Tessa Virtue stands on her own two skates