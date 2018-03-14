Gotti's grandson sentenced to 5-year term for car arson
NEW YORK — The namesake grandson of notorious mob boss John "Dapper Don" Gotti has been sentenced to a five-year prison term in connection with the mob-linked revenge burning of another man's car.
John J. Gotti had pleaded guilty last year to setting the fire in 2012 at the order of Bonanno family mobster Victor Asaro after the older man was cut off by the other motorist.
He was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.
Gotti, 24, is the son of Peter Gotti, one of five children of the famous mafia don, who died as a federal prisoner in 2002.
The grandson is already serving an eight-year state sentence on drug charges. Half of his federal sentence will run concurrently with that sentence.
