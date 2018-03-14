How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday
A
A
Share via Email
U.S. stocks sank again Wednesday as investors worried about tariffs and rising trade tensions. That hurt industrial companies, while banks slumped along with interest rates.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index slid 15.83 points, or 0.6
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 248.91 points, or 1
The Nasdaq composite dipped 14.20 points, or 0.2
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 7.74 points, or 0.5
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 37.09 points, or 1.3
The Dow is down 577.62 points, or 2.3
The Nasdaq is down 64 points, or 0.8
The Russell 2000 is down 12.83 points, or 0.8
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 75.87 points, or 2.8
The Dow is up 38.90 points, or 0.2
The Nasdaq is up 593.42 points, or 8.6
The Russell 2000 is up 48.80 points, or 3.2
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
Toronto police say Dwayne Vidal, 31, shot dead on his way home from work
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads