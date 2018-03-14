How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

U.S. stocks sank again Wednesday as investors worried about tariffs and rising trade tensions. That hurt industrial companies, while banks slumped along with interest rates.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index slid 15.83 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,749.48.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 248.91 points, or 1 per cent , to 24,758.12.

The Nasdaq composite dipped 14.20 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 7,496.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks shed 7.74 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 1,584.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 37.09 points, or 1.3 per cent .

The Dow is down 577.62 points, or 2.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 64 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 12.83 points, or 0.8 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 75.87 points, or 2.8 per cent .

The Dow is up 38.90 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 593.42 points, or 8.6 per cent .