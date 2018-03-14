Iraqi PM orders probe into killing of officer at checkpoint
BAGHDAD — Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered an "immediate" investigation into the killing of a senior military officer by "undisciplined individuals" at a checkpoint north of Baghdad.
Brig. Gen. Shareef Ismaeel al-Murshidi, a brigade commander whose forces are tasked with protecting al-Abadi and Baghdad's Green Zone, was shot dead at a checkpoint outside Samarra. State-sanctioned Shiite militias play a large role in securing the town, which is home to a major Shiite shrine.
The statement issued by al-Abadi's office late Tuesday did not provide further details about the incident.
On Wednesday, Iraqi state TV aired the official funeral in the Green Zone, which al-Abadi attended along with the slain officer's relatives.
