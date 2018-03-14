Italy right-wing leader says open to coalition with 5-Stars
ROME — Italian Euro-skeptic leader Matteo Salvini says he's open to ruling in coalition with the 5-Star Movement if the populists, who also scored big in this month's elections, adopt his proposals, including a flat-tax system and lowering the retirement age.
Salvini told reporters in Rome on Wednesday that "anything is possible" regarding a government partner except for a deal with the "defeated" Democrats.
He added he'd entertain having the League in government with the 5-Stars even if he doesn't end up as premier.
Formal talks to find a possible coalition are weeks away.
