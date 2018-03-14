Lithuanian lawmaker resigns after surviving impeachment vote

VILNIUS, Lithuania — A Lithuanian lawmaker has resigned, a day after surviving an impeachment vote in the Baltic country's parliament for his reported ties to Russia.

Mindaugas Bastys, a former Social Democrat-turned-independent, announced the decision Wednesday, hours after Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis had urged him to step down.

Lawmakers in the 141-seat Seimas were unsuccessful Tuesday in revoking Bastys' mandate after failing to reach the needed 85 votes for an impeachment.