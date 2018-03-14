Louisiana elections chief won't quit amid harassment claims
A
A
Share via Email
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's top elections officer is defying calls for his resignation and saying he will fight a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed one of his employees.
But while Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Wednesday he'll finish his current term in office, he also said he won't run for re-election next year.
In his first public appearance since the lawsuit, the Republican official didn't address any allegations directly, beyond calling the lawsuit "unfair."
The lawsuit claims Schedler harassed a woman who worked in his office for years and punished her when she rebuffed repeated advances.
Schedler has responded previously by saying he had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, a claim the woman's lawyer has denied.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and several female lawmakers have urged Schedler to resign immediately.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
Toronto police say Dwayne Vidal, 31, shot dead on his way home from work
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads