Louisiana elections chief won't quit amid harassment claims

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's top elections officer is defying calls for his resignation and saying he will fight a lawsuit claiming he sexually harassed one of his employees.

But while Secretary of State Tom Schedler announced Wednesday he'll finish his current term in office, he also said he won't run for re-election next year.

In his first public appearance since the lawsuit, the Republican official didn't address any allegations directly, beyond calling the lawsuit "unfair."

The lawsuit claims Schedler harassed a woman who worked in his office for years and punished her when she rebuffed repeated advances.

Schedler has responded previously by saying he had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman, a claim the woman's lawyer has denied.