Maine man makes hundreds of threats to Swedish Embassy

PORTLAND, Maine — A man who lives on a Maine island is accused of making hundreds of vulgar and threatening phone calls to the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The Bangor Daily News reports that 39-year-old Eric Malmstrom, of Vinalhaven, allegedly threatened Swedish Embassy officials and their families, and even the Swedish monarch.

Court documents indicate the threats began last fall, continued after deputies checked on his welfare in November, and eventually reached 10 calls a day. Malmstrom was arrested this month in Sanford after threatening to travel to Washington to harm embassy employees.

Malmstrom's lawyer didn't immediately return a message on Wednesday.