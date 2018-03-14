Man accused of hacking ATMs to dispense cash without card
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — They call it "jackpotting." A Queens man is accused of stealing nearly a quarter of a million dollars from ATMs by hacking them to dispense cash like winning a slot machine jackpot.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Eric Salazar Montano posed as a technician and manipulated ATMs at a grocery store and kiosk. They say he would return minutes later with accomplices who would, one by one, remove thousands of dollars from the machines without a bank card.
The thieves collected $154,000 from one ATM and $87,000 from the other.
Salazar Montano was arraigned Tuesday night on larceny, criminal possession of a forced instrument and computer tampering and trespass charges.
His attorney, Victor Knapp, calls his client a "family man with no criminal record."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
-
Rose Reisman: Stop tossing honey when it crystallizes— try this hack instead
-
Canada's millennials are going vegan or vegetarian at 'mind-blowing' rates: Poll