Markets Right Now: Stocks turn lower; Boeing falls

11:45 a.m.

Stocks gave up an early gain and were broadly lower at midday as industrial companies and banks post hefty losses.

Boeing, a major exporter that would stand to lose if trade tensions escalate, dropped 4 per cent in midday trading Wednesday.

The leader of the European Union voiced concerns about tariffs the White House recently announced on imported steel and aluminum.

Signet Jewelers plunged 17 per cent after giving weak forecasts for the current year and saying it will cut costs.

The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 2,750.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 265 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 24,745.

The Nasdaq composite lost 29 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 7,481.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.81 per cent .

9:35 a.m.

U.S. stocks are rising as the market claws back some of its losses from the day before.

Technology companies bounced back in early trading Wednesday. PayPal gained 1.3 per cent . Also rising were high-dividend stocks like utility companies. NextEra Energy gained 1.5 per cent .

The S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,770.