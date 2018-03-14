Markets Right Now: Stocks turn lower; Boeing falls
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks gave up an early gain and were broadly lower at midday as industrial companies and banks post hefty losses.
Boeing, a major exporter that would stand to lose if trade tensions escalate, dropped 4
The leader of the European Union voiced concerns about tariffs the White House recently announced on imported steel and aluminum.
Signet Jewelers plunged 17
The S&P 500 fell 14 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 265 points, or 1.1
The Nasdaq composite lost 29 points, or 0.4
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.81
___
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are rising as the market claws back some of its losses from the day before.
Technology companies bounced back in early trading Wednesday. PayPal gained 1.3
Signet Jewelers tumbled 13.5
The S&P 500 gained 5 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 70 points, or 0.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard