Meghan McCain: Father might return to Senate in summer

PHOENIX — Meghan McCain says she's "cautiously optimistic" that Sen. John McCain could return to Washington by the summer.

Meghan McCain told KTAR-FM on Tuesday that her father is doing well as he continues to undergo treatment in Arizona.

The 81-year-old Republican senator has been battling a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma. He was diagnosed last summer.

John McCain was hospitalized and treated for a viral infection in December. He has remained at his family's ranch near Sedona to undergo chemotherapy and physical therapy since mid-December.

Meghan McCain says her father has been working through the side effects of chemotherapy, but she feels "very lucky that he is doing so well."