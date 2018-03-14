MS-13 member in Maryland convicted in racketeering case

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A federal jury has convicted a Maryland resident of racketeering conspiracy in connection with his activities in the MS-13 gang.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that Raul Ernesto Landaverde Giron of Silver Spring also was found guilty Wednesday of murder in aid of racketeering and other charges.

In a statement, Attorney General Jeff Sessions described Landaverde's conviction as "another victory for the American people against this uniquely barbaric gang."

The MS-13, with deep ties to Central America, is a prime Trump administration target amid its broader immigration crackdown.