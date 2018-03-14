NewsAlert: Physicist Stephen Hawking dead at 76: Family

LONDON — A family spokesman says renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.

The British native was best known for his groundbreaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including A Brief History of Time.

His children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, said their father died peacefully at his home in Cambridge, England in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They said Hawking was a "great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."