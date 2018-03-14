Officials: Impostor lawyer defrauded and exploited convicts

NEW YORK — Prosecutors say a New York City man pretended to be a lawyer specializing in wrongful convictions in order to swindle as much as $15,000 from convicts and their families.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office indicted 53-year-old Kenneth Moore on Tuesday on 75 counts, including multiple counts of larceny and fraud. Prosecutors say Moore ran a fake legal clinic out of his Brooklyn apartment, charging between $5,000 and $15,000 for legal services.

Moore is not a registered attorney.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment Tuesday.