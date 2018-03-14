Prison for man in credit card scheme targeting Michaels

CAMDEN, N.J. — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say a California man involved in a credit card scheme that targeted customers at Michaels' arts-and-crafts stores has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Angel Angulo also must pay $480,300 in restitution under the sentence imposed Wednesday. The 28-year-old Riverside man had pleaded guilty last June to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Angulo was involved in a ring that installed wireless devices on cash registers at about 80 Michaels' arts-and-crafts stores in 19 states, including New Jersey.