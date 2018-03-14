Prosecuting more who lie to buy guns could strain resources

WASHINGTON — A Trump administration plan to crack down on people who lie to buy guns faces a giant hurdle by relying on federal agents and prosecutors who are already overwhelmed with responsibilities.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week prosecutors to take on more of the so-called lie-and-try cases. Lying on federal background check forms to buy a gun is a felony, but prosecutors rarely take on such cases.

A spokesman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it supports the administration's approach and will shift resources accordingly.