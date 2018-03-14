Sen. Booker mourns former neighbour among shooting victims
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is mourning the death of a former
Two people were also wounded in the shootings that occurred Monday and Tuesday in Newark. Authorities say it doesn't appear that any of the shootings are connected, but motives for all four remain under investigation.
The first two occurred Monday when two men were shot and killed on city streets.
Booker said he knew one of the victims, 28-year-old Shahad Smith, of Bloomfield, who was his downstairs
The other shootings occurred early Tuesday, when a man was killed in a street shooting and two other people were shot and wounded.
___
This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Cory Booker's first name.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard