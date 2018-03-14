Slovakia's prime minister ready to resign to resolve crisis

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's prime minister says he's ready to resign as a way out of the political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Robert Fico's surprise move was meant to keep the current three-party coalition in power and prevent possible early elections.

Fico says he is ready to resign if the next prime minister is from his leftist Smer-Social Democracy party and presents his or her name Thursday.

Fico agreed on the plan with the leaders of the other two coalition partners, the Most-Hid party representing ethnic Hungarians and the ultranationalist Slovak National Party.

President Andrej Kiska proposed either major changes in the government or an early election to resolve the crisis.