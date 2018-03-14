Sons urge Canada's Trudeau to pressure Iran to release mom

The sons of an Iranian-Canadian university professor who died in a Tehran prison last month are urging Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to speak out publicly and pressure Iran to release their mother and seriously investigate their father's arrest and death.

Ramin and Mehran Seyed-Emami said in a joint interview Wednesday that despite intimidation and threats they have been speaking out because they believe it is the only hope of getting their mother back home after she was stopped at Tehran airport and barred from leaving.

The death in February of their father, Kavous Seyed-Emami, sparked new anger in Iran over the treatment of detainees.