Stocks slip, led by declines in Boeing and other industrials
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are edging lower Wednesday morning as Boeing and other industrial companies take losses. Banks are also falling, and utilities are rising. Department stores and other retailers are losing ground after the Commerce Department said retail sales declined in February.
KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index lost 1 point, or 0.1
ECONOMIC INDICATORS: Retail sales dipped 0.1
The Commerce Department said shoppers spent more money online and at
Meanwhile the Labor Department said wholesale prices rose 0.2
SIGNET TARNISHED: Signet Jewelers plunged after the jewelry retailer gave profit and sales forecasts that were weaker than analysts expected. Signet also said it intends to cut at least $200 million in spending and will sell its non-prime credit receivables. It will take a loss of about $170 million on that sale. The stocks dropped $7.80, or 16.3
CHECK ENGINE LIGHT: Tesla declined after Bloomberg News reported that a second senior finance executive resigned. Bloomberg said Treasurer Susan Repo left to become chief financial officer at another company. A week ago the electric car maker said Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz left "for personal reasons." Tesla stock slipped $6.70, or 2
INDUSTRIAL WEAKNESS: Boeing slid $7.95, or 2.3
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 12 cents to $60.83 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, advanced 2 cents to $64.66 per barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 2.84
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 106.49 yen from 106.61 yen. The euro slipped to $1.2359 from $1.2397.
OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 added 0.2
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay .
