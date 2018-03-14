Strike affects more than 1,400 public schools in Brazil
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — The Education Department of Brazil's biggest city says more than 90
The department says that teachers at 93
The number of teachers on strike and the number of students affected by the stoppage was not immediately available.
The city is considering increasing civil servants' monthly pension contributions from 11
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard