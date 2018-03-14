Study: Hunger trumps fear for mountain lions near homes
FRISCO, Colo. — A study by a Colorado university found that although mountain lions normally avoid human contact, they are willing to push past their fear when they are hungry.
The Colorado State University study recently published in the Journal of Animal Ecology found that not only will mountain lions go near residential areas in search of food, but they will also stay there if the hunting is good.
The Summit Daily reported Tuesday that researchers used GPS tracking collars and camera traps to study wild cats found near the edges of Denver and Boulder.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mark Porras says it's not out of the ordinary for mountain lions to linger in the
