Tax office owner faces gun charge for self-defence shooting

Antonio Burse of Colbert/Ball Tax Service in Lawrence has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the self- defence shooting of 25-year-old Antonio Bertram of Indianapolis on March 6.

An affidavit says Bertram, wearing a mask, went to the tax office after his fiancee made threats there over her federal income tax return. It says Burse was waiting for him with a gun Burse's wife owned and kept at the office and shot Bertram when he reached for one of his guns.