Tax office owner faces gun charge for self-defence shooting
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The owner of a suburban Indianapolis tax preparation shop faces a weapons charge after fatally shooting a man with two guns.
Antonio Burse of Colbert/Ball Tax Service in Lawrence has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the self-defense shooting.
The 34-year-old Burse has a 2007 aggravated battery conviction.
An affidavit says Bertram, wearing a mask, went to the tax office after his fiancee made threats there over her federal income tax return. It says Burse was waiting for him with a gun Burse's wife owned and kept at the office and shot Bertram when he reached for one of his guns.
A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Burse's attorney.
