Texas man arrested after Arizona police dog sniffs out drugs

This Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo released by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shows a dog "Vader," a north-central Arizona specially trained police dog who helped them find a load of cocaine and marijuana inside a BMW sedan driven by a 20-year-old Texas man they arrested during a traffic stop. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that it arrested Eduardo Pedro Martinez about 7 a.m. Monday following a stop in the town of Ash Fork, Ariz. Martinez was arrested for failure to comply with a police officer after initially refusing to leave the car. (Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via AP )

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Authorities in Arizona say a police dog sniffed out bags and boxes containing nearly 50 pounds of cocaine and over 27 pounds of marijuana inside a BMW driven by a 20-year-old Texas man.

The dog named Vader was brought in after the driver refused to leave the car. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Eduardo Pedro Martinez was arrested for failure to comply with a police officer.

Martinez was booked and bond was set at $750,000.

