Thai construction tycoon charged with poaching

BANGKOK — Thai police have filed more charges against a billionaire construction tycoon accused of hunting endangered animals in a wildlife sanctuary, in a case that has sparked public criticism of privileges enjoyed by the country's rich and well-connected elite.

Police filed charges of bribery and possession of guns and elephant tusks against Premchai Karnasuta and three others on Wednesday, after issuing nine other charges a day earlier over their hunting trip in early February. The group has denied all charges and was earlier granted bail.

Premchai is the president of Ital-Thai Development, one of Thailand's largest construction companies and a participant in many government mega-projects.