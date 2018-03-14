The Latest: Trump checks out fighter jets at Boeing plant

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is checking out fighter jets at a Boeing facility in St. Louis and holding a round-table discussion with business leaders.

The president climbed a set of metal stairs to take a look at the cockpit of an EA-18 Growler plane.

Trump is calling Boeing a "truly great company" and says the U.S. makes the best fighter jets in the world.

Trump says he has asked Congress to provide funding for two dozen new F-18 jets and jokes with the head of Boeing that he's "working on price."

The president is in Missouri to promote the benefits of last year's tax overhaul. He says families in Missouri will save $4 billion in taxes in 2018.

__

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump is in Missouri to promote the tax cuts he signed into law last year and campaign for Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

Trump will be touring a Boeing plant in St. Louis as part of his visit Wednesday. The facility produces Navy F/A-18s and Air Force F-15s.

Trump will also be holding a round table with business leaders and workers at the plant before headlining a fundraiser for Hawley, who is running for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.