The Latest: Kudlow tells AP he's taking top economic post

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's pick for economic adviser (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

CNBC commentator Larry Kudlow tells The Associated Press in an interview that he's accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as White House economic adviser. Kudlow says he opposes the recent trade tariffs but is "in accord" with Trump's policies.

Kudlow says he was offered the job in a phone call Tuesday night with Trump and accepted. He notes that he's an advocate of free trade and opposes tariffs. But he says, "I'm in accord with his policies."

Kudlow is crediting Trump's handling of the economy during the president's first 14 months in office. He says, "The economy is starting to roar and we're going to get more of that."

____

1:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump plans to name CNBC senior contributor Larry Kudlow as his top economic adviser.

Two administration officials said Trump had offered the job to Kudlow. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

Kudlow will replace Gary Cohn, who announced last week he would step down as director of the National Economic Council after he opposed the president's plans for new trade tariffs.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he was "looking at Larry Kudlow very strongly."