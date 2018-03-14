Turkey hopes for 'respectful' relations with Pompeo
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's foreign minister says he hopes to work with CIA director Mike Pompeo — who has been picked as the new U.S. secretary of state — in a "mutually respectful" manner.
Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments in Moscow on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart, in response to a question on whether Turkey is concerned by Pompeo's appointment to replace Rex Tillerson.
Pompeo is reported to have once described Turkey as a "totalitarian Islamist dictatorship" in a tweet.
Cavusoglu said Pompeo's appointment was America's "own decision."
The minister was scheduled to meet Tillerson in Washington on March 19 but said his trip could now be postponed.
The two NATO allies are trying to patch ties that were strained by Turkey's opposition to U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
Alleged victim of Halifax rape by British sailors suing U.K. government
-
Police say theft at auto body shop may have left suspects injured
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard