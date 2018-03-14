Turkey hopes for 'respectful' relations with Pompeo

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's foreign minister says he hopes to work with CIA director Mike Pompeo — who has been picked as the new U.S. secretary of state — in a "mutually respectful" manner.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments in Moscow on Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart, in response to a question on whether Turkey is concerned by Pompeo's appointment to replace Rex Tillerson.

Pompeo is reported to have once described Turkey as a "totalitarian Islamist dictatorship" in a tweet.

Cavusoglu said Pompeo's appointment was America's "own decision."

The minister was scheduled to meet Tillerson in Washington on March 19 but said his trip could now be postponed.