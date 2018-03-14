US wholesale prices rise 0.2 per cent in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the February increase in its producer price index was half January's 0.4
Energy prices fell 0.5
"Inflation is beginning to creep higher, led by services, exactly what you might expect in an economy characterized by a drum-tight
Prices have been rising faster for producers than for consumers. The Labor Department reported Tuesday that consumer prices rose just 2.2
The Federal Reserve wants to see inflation at roughly a 2
