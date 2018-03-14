Vatican doctors photo of Benedict's praise for Francis

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has admitted that it altered a photo sent to the media of a letter from retired Pope Benedict XVI about Pope Francis' theological background. The manipulation changed the meaning of the image.

The Vatican's communications office released the photo to mark Francis' five-year anniversary.

In the part of the letter that is legible, Benedict praises a new volume of books on the theology of Francis as evidence of the "foolish prejudice" of critics who say Francis has no theological heft and represents a rupture from Benedict's papacy.