Woman connected to fatal mauling barred from importing dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of a shuttered behavioural rehabilitation centre for dogs has been barred from importing, rescuing or adopting animals.

Jamie Cochran owned the Forever Home Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Virginia Beach, where a woman adopted a pit bull that killed her 90-year-old mother only hours after she brought the dog home. The victim's daughter is seeking $5 million in damages over the attack last May.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Cochran was fined $750 after entering pleas of no contest to 10 misdemeanour counts of importing animals without a license. She was also ordered not to import, adopt or rescue animals for two years. The dog rehab centre has since closed.

