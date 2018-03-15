2 fleeing from immigration agents die in California crash
DELANO, Calif. — Police in central California say a couple fleeing immigration officials died after losing control of their sport utility vehicle and crashing onto a power pole.
The Delano Police Department says in a statement that federal immigration agents Tuesday activated their emergency lights Tuesday at the couple's SUV and it pulled over.
The statement says the SUV raced away when the agents exited their vehicle.
The SUV veered onto a dirt shoulder, overturned and crashed into a power pole, killing them.
The department identified the couple as 35-year-old Santo Garcia and 33-year-old Marcelina Garcia.
United Farm Workers president Arturo Rodriguez says they were farmworkers living in Delano, a rural town 140 miles (225
Rodriguez says they were looking for work Tuesday and leave behind six children.
