2 killed in separate industrial accidents in Tennessee city

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Two people have been killed in separate industrial accidents in one Tennessee city within a week.

Johnson City Fire Department District Chief Mike Oliver confirmed to the Johnson City Press that one person died in a Wednesday explosion at Lighting Resources Llc., a fluorescent bulb recycling facility. That death comes on the heels of a silo collapse Saturday that killed QEP Co. Inc. employee James Reed while he was spraying sawdust off the inside walls.

Eight people were inside the Lighting Resources facility at the time of the explosion. One other person was hospitalized with serious injuries, and Oliver says the building was damaged.

The deceased person's name hasn't been released, and authorities haven't specified if he was an employee.

The cause of the explosion hasn't been released.

