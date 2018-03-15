3 US soldiers remain hospitalized after training avalanche

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont National Guard says three soldiers injured in an avalanche during a winter training exercise remain hospitalized.

Guard Spokesman Lt. Mike Arcovitch said Thursday that two of the soldiers are in good condition while the third is in fair condition.

Six soldiers were injured during the avalanche Wednesday in Vermont's Smugglers Notch. Two were treated at the hospital and released. The last soldier was unhurt and returned to duty.

The avalanche struck just as the soldiers were setting up a ropes course as part of a training course run by the Army's Mountain Warfare School.